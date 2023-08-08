“Good or bad, depends on reaction to stress”

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 7

Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (DJJS) today launched a drive named ‘’Aao De-stress Karien’’. The programme on stress management was launched on a grand scale at Solitaire Banquet Hall in Jalandhar city. The co-organisers along with DJJS are Spartan Sports Fighter and Rotary Club Jalandhar. Giving information about the campaign, Swami Vishwanand said the purpose of the campaign is to make society aware of the pitfalls of stress.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman and former BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal was present on the occasion. Ashwani Kumar (Victor Tools) was the special guest, Kunal Sharma (Spartan Sports Fighter), Anoop Bori (Chairman, Innocent Hearts Group), Dr Yash Sharma (Central Hospital), Ashok Bhandari (Super Cremica), Nitin Jain (Solitaire) and Steven from Australia were present on the occasion.

Sadhvi Kaval Bharti, while addressing the gathering, said that stress is not good or bad, it depends as to how one takes it or reacts to it. She said trouble increases when negativity increases inside us and our self-confidence decreases. It then takes the form of chronic stress which later causes many diseases.