Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, October 12

A few days after The Tribune highlighted the inspirational story of three daughters of a marginal farmer who won gold medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, FC Sondhi Charitable Trust has come forward to help the girls.

The Trust, which has already been helping the needy for decades, has again extended a helping hand. Founder trustee PC Sondhi has decided to give Rs 10,000 to the girls every year. First instalment of Rs 10,000 was already given to them on Tuesday.

“I have received the amount and all I can say is that such people should be there in every household. They became a great help for me. I am going to Jammu tomorrow and I was going to ask for money from my friends, but with the help of PC Sondhi, I will be stress free now,” said Jaswinder Singh, father of the girls.

The Trust came into existence on May 2, 1978. Its founder FC Sondhi was a philanthropist and a businessman. Following in his steps and ideology, the Trust has been working with the objective of providing grants to the needy, besides scholarships and books to students, so that they could achieve their life goals.

The Tribune had highlighted that Brahmjot Kaur (20), Inderjt Kaur (17) and Sukh Kirat (15) have been participating in various state and national-level games.

Their father owns mere three acres. Jaswinder said whatever he was doing in his life was for his children. He never let financial constraints come in the way of his daughters’ path. Jaswinder said, “I do the work of a farm labourer in my field to save money. I buy shoes and sports kits for my daughters with the saved amount.”

For this farmer, his daughters’ sports career is a priority over everything else, including his work. He goes with his daughters to the ground, which is 10 km away from his home, for training every day. “My elder daughter has got selected for the Khelo India camp. Whenever girls go to play anywhere in the country, I have to shell out from my pocket for tickets, lodging and other things. Only I know how I manage expenses. I ask for help from my friends and relatives. I would appreciate if the government notices my daughters’ achievement and helps them,” said Jaswinder.

