Goraya police crack the whip on peddlers, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 15

The Goraya Police have arrested two persons for peddling drugs, and another person for smuggling illicit liquor.

SHO Goraya Harjinder Singh said the police arrested Dhandha resident Rajbir Singh for peddling drugs, and recovered 7 gm of heroin from his possession last night. The suspect has been held under the NDPS Act.

In another case, the Goraya police held a woman drug peddler— Nirmal Kaur of Dhaleta, and recovered 98 intoxicating tablets from her possession last night. The police have registered a case against her under the NDPS Act.

In a separate case, the Goraya police have held a liquor smuggler— Rajinder Singh of Dhandha— under the Excise Act; and recovered 15,000 ml of illicit liquor from his possession.