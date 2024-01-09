Government committed to resolving issues of NRIs, says Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 8

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to resolving issues of the NRI community while providing them clean and transparent administration here in Punjab.

The minister was interacting with mediapersons during the installation ceremony of newly-elected NRI Sabha president Parvinder Kaur Banga.

He stated that the Punjab Government had already organised five “NRI Milnis” in the state wherein a total of 610 property-related complaints were received from NRIs. Of this, 595 complaints had already been settled by the government. Only a few were pending due to litigation in the court.

The minister stated that the state government was working on evolving a mechanism to solve the issues of the NRI community within a short span of time so that they need not to extend their stay in Punjab in order to get their issues resolved at the government level.

He said the Punjab Government was all set to organise another “NRI Milni” shortly in Pathankot district wherein NRIs from across the state would be invited to submit their suggestions and feedback.

Meanwhile, Parvinder Kaur took charge as the NRI Sabha president here in the presence of Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Jai Krishan Singh Rauri, MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Punjab Warehousing Corporation Limited Chairperson Rajwinder Kaur Thiara among others.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal