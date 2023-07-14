 Government extends holidays, schools switch back to online classes : The Tribune India

Government extends holidays, schools switch back to online classes

Say step taken to avoid loss of crucial academic days

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains. File



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 13

After Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains today announced to extend holidays in all government, aided and private schools in Punjab till July 16, most private schools here have decided to continue with online classes.

The school authorities say since Covid days, their systems and software are in place for teachers to hold online classes on Zoom, Google Meet and similar platforms. They said to avoid loss of crucial five academic days, they ensured that classes of all main subjects are held daily online.

“It was our first day in the school this Monday after the summer break when an announcement was made that schools had been closed due to floods in Punjab till July 13. Since we have students even from rural areas, we had a sense of satisfaction that they will not have to travel in these troubled times. To keep students safe and ensue that there was no academic loss, we decided to hold online classes from Tuesday onwards. Now that the holidays have been extended, we have announced that there will be online classes for the next two days as well. Activities can be put on hold, but we cannot lag behind in covering syllabus,” opined Rashmi Vij, Principal of Police DAV Public School.

She said the hybrid mode was here to stay and had come as a big help in such tough times.

St Joseph’s Convent School has also been holding online classes for four subjects daily since Tuesday. The school has decided to continue with the same mode for the next two days as well.

Students of Delhi Public School are also attending online classes since this Tuesday. School principal Ritu Kaul said: “We are following the norms for online classes notified by the government during the Covid times. For pre-primary classes, we have online classes only for 1.5 hours and increased timings for middle and higher classes. We hold classes for half of the day only covering main subjects daily. We hope things improve by this weekend and children are able to get back to the school from Monday (July 17).”

