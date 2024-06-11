Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 10

It’s poll season again with Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C today announcing that voting for the Jalandhar West (SC) byelection will be held on July 10.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today released the election schedule in this regard. The election for the seat was necessitated by the resignation of Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural after he quit the AAP earlier this year to join the BJP along with then Jalandhar AAP MP Sushil Rinku.

'Time to fight for justice again' There is a lot of happiness in my workers for the byelection. They are ready. I ask my workers to get ready. The state government tried to snub me. It's time to fight for justice again. — Sheetal Angural

Rinku was the BJP’s choice for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, but lost to Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress. After a long and arduous Lok Sabha elections with parties indulging in back-breaking campaigns in high-stake battles, the declaration of the Jalandhar West bypoll has invited some strong responses, the primary one being that of Angural himself.

Taking to FB live, Angural said: “There is lot of happiness in my workers for the byelection. They are ready. I thought the bypoll would happen after some time. But I’m surprised that the Punjab Government is in such a hurry to hold the bypoll for my seat. For the rest of the seats, they did not even demand resignations. I ask my workers to get ready. The state government tried to snub me. It’s time to fight for justice again.”

He said voting would be held on July 10 and the result would be announced on July 13. He said the model code of conduct (MCC) was applicable in the Jalandhar West constituency from today, i.e., June 10. It would remain in force till July 15.

