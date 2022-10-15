Government Railway Police arrest two Mobile Thieves

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested two thieves and recovered four stolen mobile phones from their possession here. GRP in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the arrested accused, Musanami Abdul Rehman and Musanami Sikandar Yadav, are from Bihar. A case has been registered against them. OC

One held with narcotic vials

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint near Wahid village and recovered 11 intoxicating injections from him. The accused, Kulwinder Singh, is a resident of Nadhala village. His bike has been impounded. OC

Man nabbed with 30 gm of heroin

Phagwara: The police arrested a smuggler at a checkpoint on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road and recovered 30 gm of heroin from his possession on Thursday night. The accused, Jiwan Kumar, is a resident of Garhshankar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. OC

One booked for illegal mining

Shahkot: The police have booked a man for alleged illegal sand mining. Mining Inspector Ajay Kumar complained to the police that the accused was intercepted at Talwandi Butia village but manged to flee, leaving behind his tractor-trailer loaded with sand. The police said a case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mines Act and Section 379 of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified accused. OC

Villager held for snatching mobile

Nakodar: The city police have arrested a villager on the charge of snatching mobile phone from a migrant. Investigating officer Rajindar Singh said the accused, Mandip Singh, is a resident of Jamsher Khas village under Sadar police station.