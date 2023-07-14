Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 13

Former Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Phagwara in-charge Joginder Singh Mann visited Chad, Brahmapur and Wahad villages in the Phagwara constituency to take stock of crop damage and flood-like situation caused by heavy rains in the past days.

AAP leader Daljit Singh Raju Darvesh Pind and Varun Bangar Chak Hakim also accompanied him. During the visit, the villagers told them that due to incessant rains, their paddy and other crops had suffered a lot. Apart from this, houses were also damaged. The roof of a house also collapsed in the rain.

Joginder Singh Mann told the villagers that CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that the state government would compensate for the damage caused due to heavy rains and floods. The CM was visiting flood-affected areas in Punjab to take stock of the situation.

He said the AAP government was committed to making up for the economic loss caused by the rains across Punjab.

