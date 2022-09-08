Governor felicitates veterans, Veer Naris

Jalandhar, September 7

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited Vajra Corps on Wednesday and felicitated the veterans and Veer Naris in the Cantonment area here.

The felicitation was organised as a part of the ongoing celebrations of 75 years of Independence. The Governor paid tributes to the veterans and martyrs for their contribution to service of the nation. Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, highlighted the immense contribution of the veterans and the sacrifices of the bravehearts while reinforcing the commitment of Vajra Corps towards national security.

The Governor felicitated 23 veterans and Veer Naris of the tri-services, many of whom have actively fought in the 1971 war, Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka and Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir. The service personnel felicitated included one Kirti Chakra, three Veer Chakra, four Shaurya Chakra, 11 Sena Medal, one Yudh Seva Medal and two Vishisht Seva Medal awardees. Veteran Olympians and Arjuna awardee Brigadier Harcharan Singh (Retd) and Col Balbir Singh (Retd) were also felicitated in the ceremony.

The felicitation ceremony also witnessed six Veer Naris being felicitated by the Governor. Seniormost veteran Lieutenant General SS Sangra (Retd), erstwhile Army Commander of Western Command, also graced the occasion.

The Governor complimented the professionalism and ethos of the Indian Army and lauded the invaluable contribution of the defence forces towards nation-building. He amplified that the nation should forever remain indebted to the armed forces for their selfless service and supreme sacrifice.

Reiterating the “Nation First” ideology, he lauded the defence forces for being torchbearers and role models for citizens of our country. The Governor also assured the veterans and Veer Naris of the government and nation’s commitment towards their well-being, safety, honour and dignity. The ceremony was also attended by senior military officers, serving soldiers and civil dignitaries. — TNS

Olympians, Arjuna awardees honoured too