Governor unveils statue of Lala Lajpat Rai at hospital

Jalandhar, May 20

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai at Gulab Devi Hospital here on Monday.

The Governor praised Lala Lajpat Rai’s monumental contribution to India’s Independence movement, saying, “Lala Lajpat Rai’s dedication and courage continues to inspire generations. This statue is a lasting tribute to his legacy.”

He also lauded Gulab Devi Hospital for its exceptional healthcare services and commitment to honour Lala Lajpat Rai’s vision.

During his visit, the Governor also toured the Lala Lajpat Rai Institute of Nursing and Lala Jagat Narain Senior Citizen Home, both situated on the hospital campus. He commended the institute for its role in training future healthcare professionals and the senior citizen home for providing compassionate care to elderly people.

The ceremony ended with cultural performances and a play on Lala Lajpat Rai’s life and episode of martyrdom.

