Govt College pupils visit Harike wetland

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 21

The Department of Geography at Government College organised a daylong educational tour to one of the biggest wetlands of northern India —- Harike.

Students visited the Harike wetland and wildlife sanctuary. Shekhar Kumar, professor at the college, told the students that the wetland, popularly known as Hari Ke Pattan, is situated at the confluence of two major rivers of Punjab, Sutlej and Beas. The Harike wetland came into existence in 1953 due to the construction of a barrage on the river Sutlej.

As many as 52 students from the Department of Geography went on the tour along with teachers to understand the functioning of wetland ecosystems. The tour was led by Shekhar Kumar and Poonam Salhotra from the Department of Geography and Department of Botany.