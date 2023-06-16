Govt opens post-matric scholarship portal for verifying pending cases

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 15

In a bid to provide opportunity to SC students with respect to pending cases under the post-matric scholarship scheme, the government has decided to open Dr Ambedkar Scholarship portal wherein educational institutions can forward complete cases after correction to the approving/sanctioning authorities (fresh and renewal) by June 20. Giving more information, District Welfare Officer Rajinder Singh further said the last date for the approving authority to send online proposals to line departments/sanctioning departments for scholarship is June 23. Likewise, the last date for the line departments/sanctioning departments to send online proposals to the welfare department for scholarship is June 27, thereby all educational institutions must clear their pendency by June 20, he said.

The government has decided to open the portal so that institutions concerned can verify or forward such pending cases by their respective timelines, the District Welfare Officer said. He urged all the educational establishments to verify all pending cases of eligible beneficiaries within stipulated time-frame so that students do not face any problem under this scheme. He said the state government was committed for the wellbeing of all eligible beneficiaries under this scheme, therefore another opportunity has been provided to educational institutions to verify pending cases under the scheme.