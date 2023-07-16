Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 15

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh today said the state government was fully prepared to prevent spread of water and vector-borne diseases in flood-hit areas, besides ensuring requisite medical and healthcare services to people in the affected places.

While reviewing the functioning of teams of the Health Department in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts at the DAC here, the Minister said the Punjab Government was aware of the expected outbreak of such diseases as the water level had started receding.

He said elaborate healthcare arrangements had also been made and medical teams had been deputed in flood-affected areas to tackle health issues, if any.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was monitoring the situation, said the Minister, adding that the state government had already given nod to funds needed for the purpose. He said medical teams were continuously holding camps and providing medicines to affected people.

He also interacted with civil surgeons, senior medical officers, representatives of the Indian Medical Association and doctors of private hospitals to get information in both districts.

He commended the role of health teams, IMA and religious organisations standing shoulder to shoulder with the Punjab Government to help the people in distress. The Minister also reiterated the government was making all-out efforts to ensure healthcare services in remote areas. Members of the IMA also handed over a huge quantity of medicines to the minister, which could be given to people in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Local Government Minister Balkar Singh also lauded the efforts of health teams serving in these areas. MP Sushil Rinku thanked the organisations extending helping hand to people facing arduous challenges in these trying circumstances. Civil Surgeon Raman Sharma told the Minister that 25 medical and 16 rapid response teams were working in flood-hit areas. A control room had also been set-up. People can dial helpline number 0181-5007725 in case of any exigency or medical assistance.