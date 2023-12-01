Govt reneged on its promise, says Kisan Union chief

Nawanshahr, November 30
A joint meeting was held between the Doaba Kisan Union, Punjab, and sugar mill employees here.
During the meeting, president of the Doaba Kisan Union Kuldeep Singh Bajidpur said it was promised that a discussion on the increase in the rate of sugarcane above Rs 400 would be held during the Session. Apart from this, it was also promised to run cooperative mills till November 28.
“However, the government reneged on its promise. It neither increased the rate of sugarcane nor run the mills. No notification has been issued till date,” he said.
A meeting of all organisations would be held in Jalandhar on this issue. “The decision that would be taken in the meeting will be conveyed to farmers and mill employees,” the president said.
