Govt school gives cycles to underprivileged students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 8

The authorities of Government Primary School, Rurka Kalan, have decided to provide two of their students with cycles. This is down to the fact that the two students — Vansh Kumar and Ansh Kumar had to trudge over 2 km of distance every day to reach the school.

Vansh and Ansh, students of Classes III and II, are sons of a daily wager who belongs to Rajasthan. School head teacher Buta Ram said that the boys will be given cycles on January 9. Besides, the school just recently organised a Lohri function on January 4. Several activities were organised by the school authorities on Lohri, including sports, and cultural events like dancing and singing. Writing competitions and declamation events were held too.