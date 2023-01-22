Govt schools to fight it out in final

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar January 21

The teams of Government Model School, Jalandhar, and Government Model School, Chandigarh, will clash in the final of the 16th edition All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament (U-19), which will be played on Sunday at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium.

The winning team will be awarded with Rs 1.50 lakh cash reward and Mata Prakash Kaur Cup while the runner-up team will be awarded with Rs 1 lakh cash and a trophy, the third-place team will get Rs 80,000 and the fourth-place team will get Rs 60,000 cash award.

Before the final match, the international masters’ players team will have an exhibition match with the girls. Prizes will be distributed to the winning teams by Justice Harminder Singh Madan, while Sudhir Relan (GM Indian Potash Limited) will preside over the function.

In the first semi-final played today, Government Model School, Jalandhar, defeated Kishtiz High School, Jamshedpur, 6-1 and entered the final. The first quarter of the game was in the favour of Jamshedpur, their captain Deepak Sureng secured the forst goal. After that, the Jalandhar team had the upper hand in the match.

For Jalandhar, Rajinder Singh scored in the 18th minute, Ujwal Singh in the 21st minute, Rajit Sharma in the 27th minute, Jaswinder Singh in the 45th minute, Arshdeep in the 55th minute and Gurpreet Singh in the 59th minute to make the score 6-1.

In the second semi-final, Government Model School, Chandigarh, defeated Shaheed Udham Singh School, Tarn Taran, by a margin of 5-0. For the winning team, Paramveer Singh in the third minute, Surinder Singh in the 9th minute, Harpatwant Preet Singh in the 13th minute, Raman in the 21st and 52nd minutes netted the ball to make the score 5-0. The chief guest of today’s matches were Jalandhar Cantt MLA Olympian Pargat Singh and Olympian Harpreet Singh Mander.