'Govt to probe delay in completion of works'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO visited Nawanshahr on Sunday and during the inspection of various unfinished projects in the district, he said the Punjab Government would examine the factors leading to unnecessary delay in completion of infrastructure projects in the state.

Accompanied by Balachaur MLA Santosh Kumari Kataria, the minister said that ITI at Sahiba village in Balachaur was to be completed by May 2021, but it seemed that it would take another year for its completion. He said a study would be done in this regard to make a better policy to ensure that no factor hit the projects and these can be completed within a stipulated timeframe.

Funds worth Rs 5.53 crore for completing ongoing construction works in Government College Jadla, Government Senior Sec School, Nawanshahr, and ITI, Sahiba, would also be released by the government, he said. The minister also checked the construction of a multipurpose hall at the Jadla government college and said 95% construction had already been completed.