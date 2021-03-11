'Govt to probe delay in completion of works'

Jalandhar, June 5
PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO visited Nawanshahr on Sunday and during the inspection of various unfinished projects in the district, he said the Punjab Government would examine the factors leading to unnecessary delay in completion of infrastructure projects in the state.
Accompanied by Balachaur MLA Santosh Kumari Kataria, the minister said that ITI at Sahiba village in Balachaur was to be completed by May 2021, but it seemed that it would take another year for its completion. He said a study would be done in this regard to make a better policy to ensure that no factor hit the projects and these can be completed within a stipulated timeframe.
Funds worth Rs 5.53 crore for completing ongoing construction works in Government College Jadla, Government Senior Sec School, Nawanshahr, and ITI, Sahiba, would also be released by the government, he said. The minister also checked the construction of a multipurpose hall at the Jadla government college and said 95% construction had already been completed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad