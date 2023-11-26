Govt trying to improve health sector: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

Punjab NRI Affairs and Administrative Reforms Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday said the state government was attempting to improve the health sector and medical facilities for the people.

Dhaliwal said 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) were opened to provide free treatment to the people in close proximity to their residences besides infrastructure in hospitals was being augmented on war-footing.

He said Sehatmand Mission Punjab had been launched for the facelift of all the government hospitals across the state. Dhaliwal was addressing the people after inaugurating 36th free eye operation camp by Lions Club Adampur Doaba. Lauding the club, he announced Rs 5 lakh for the organisation for holding free camps.

The minister also appreciated the NRIs for contributing in the development of villages and assured wholehearted support. Later, Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku also addressed the gathering and hailed the club. He said that the state government was committed to all-around development of town and several programmes were being launched for the welfare of the people. He also announced Rs 5 lakh from his MPLAD funds for the club.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics #Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal