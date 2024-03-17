Jalandhar: The graduation ceremony at Innokids – pre-primary schools of Innocent Hearts Group was a vibrant affair. Little scholars showcased a colorful programme, cheered on by esteemed guests: Anjali Dada, Dr Nupur, Dr Gagandeep Kaur Dhanju, Gurmeet Kaur, and Shailja Aggarwal. Children mesmerised the audience with performances like ‘Chhuna Hai Aasmaan’ and ‘On My Way’. Dressed in graduation gowns, children expressed joy by tossing their caps during song presentations. Certificates, trophies, and customised ‘Space Adventure’ books personalised with each child’s name were presented, delighting both children and parents.
307 unique varieties of kheer
CT Group students from the hotel management department attempted a Limca Book of Records with 307 unique varieties of kheer, showcasing their culinary prowess and innovation. Esteemed guests, including industry professionals and community leaders, graced the event, providing support and encouragement. The participation of sarpanches from nearby villages and representatives from various NGOs added to the diversity of the occasion.
Workshop against drugs held
National award winner Vivek Joshi in collaboration with ‘Kick Drugs -Australia’ organised a workshop at MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, and made the students aware about the ill-effects of drugs on youngsters. Students took the pledge to make their society free of drugs. The school signed a memorandum of undertaking with Vivek Joshi, president, Madhav Sewa Society and Kick Drugs Australia, and pledged that it will support and promote workshops, plays and all kinds of activities to eradicate drug use in campus and society through awareness programmes.
