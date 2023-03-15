 Graduation Ceremony at InnoKids : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: InnoKids, Green Model Town, organised a graduation ceremony for students. The theme of the ceremony was ‘Home-Away-From School’. Palak Gupta Bowry, Director, CSR, was the chief guest and Manish Gupta was the guest of honour. The parents of the students also participated in the event. The chief guest awarded certificates and trophies to the students. Principal Rajeev Paliwal said the graduation ceremony had been organised with the aim of increasing the enthusiasm of the students and making them feel that they had entered the next stage.

Mathematics Day at Lyallpur

National Mathematics Day was celebrated by the Post Graduate Department of Mathematics, Lyallpur Khalsa College, in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh. As many as 320 students from 23 colleges participated in the event. RR Sinha, associate professor, NIT, Jalandhar, was the chief guest. Principal Jasreen Kaur and Harjit Singh, head, Department of Mathematics, welcomed the chief guest. During the event, inter-college competitions themed on mathematics were conducted. DAV College secured the overall trophy. SSM College, Dinanagar, won the first runner-up trophy and DAV University was the second runner-up.

World Pi Day observed at MLU DAV

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, observed the International Pi Day. Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa organised a seminar, highlighting the significance of Pi (p). The teachers informed the students about the history of pi and its usage. While addressing the students, the principal said mathematics makes our life easy as it improves our reasoning, creativity, abstract or spatial thinking, critical thinking, problem solving ability, and evaluation ability of cause and effect relationship. She said Pi is an infinitely long, irrational number and its exact value cannot be ascertained. Since Pi’s exact value cannot be known, we can never find the exact area of a circle.

ATHLETICS MEET AT DAVIET

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology organised its 21st annual athletics and sports meet. Avtar Singh Henry Junior, MLA Jalandhar North, was the chief guest and Ramesh Kumar Arya, vice-president, DAVCMC, the guest of honour. Sanjeev Naval, principal, DAVIET, extended welcome to all those present on the occasion. The students participated in 100 m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m, shot put, discus throw, long jump, 4X100m, 4X400m relay race, and tug of war.

Students bag positions

M Vocation (Web Technology and Multimedia) Semester Ist students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar brought laurels to college by bagging positions. Manpreet Kaur bagged the first position by getting 470/500 marks, Ruchika second by securing 469/500, Tanvi Aggarwal third by getting 465/500 and Shreya Aggarwal bagged fourth by securing 458/500. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students for their achievement.

International Mathematics Day

The Maths Club of MGN College of Education celebrated the International Mathematics Day by organising an exhibition on teaching aids on the college premises. Different working models on topics such as area, perimeter, ratios, number system and Pythagoras theorem were exhibited. The exhibition was inaugurated by principal Neelu Jhanji.

Annual Athletics Meet at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised its annual athletics meet, ‘Trailblazer-2K23’. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi welcomed the chief guest, Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal. Events such as 100 m and 200 m race, long jump, sack race, spoon and potato race, shot put and 400 m race were organised. Jaspreet, Shailpreet and Nisha were the winners of the event. Manpreet was declared the best athlete.

