Graduation Ceremony for KG-2 kids

Jalandhar: A graduation ceremony was organised in the five branches of Innocent Hearts Schools for the students of KG-2. The students presented a multi-hued programme on this occasion. In each school, the chief guest started the programme by lighting the flame. After that the young learners presented ‘Deepdanam Saraswati Vandana’. The ceremony was presided over by Dr Shailesh Tripathi at Green Model Town, Dr Arjinder Singh at Loharan, Gurmeet Kaur at Cantt Jandiala Road, Prof Rahul Jain at Royal World School and Dr Dheeraj Banati at Kapurthala Road. The chief guests felicitated the students with certificates and trophies in convocation dress and wished them good luck for their bright future. Addressing on the occasion, the Principal of each school notified that this graduation ceremony has been organised with the aim of raising the spirits of the students and making them feel like entering the next level. The activities inculcated confidence in the children, help them to move ahead in life and touch the heights of success..

Industrial visit organised

Students of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Khailam visited Solitaire Infosys Pvt. Ltd. Mohali recently. This industrial visit helps the students in bridging the gap between classroom and real working world. The visit helped the students in providing first-hand knowledge about the organisational structures and modes of operation of the company. HoD Dr Umesh Sehgal and Assistant Prof Dr Harmeet Singh organised this industrial visit.

Industry-Academia Meet organised

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised Industry-Academia Meet at the college campus. The theme for this year’s meet was ‘Opportunities in Skill Education’. Nearly 45 industry experts related to different industries graced the occasion. This event celebrates the motto of KMV ‘Earn While You Learn’, in which students who have received excellent placements in various industries interact with the industry experts and share their experiences. Dr Ashwini Bhalla, Assistant Director, DPI(C), was the chief guest for the occasion. Surjit Lal, Career Councillor, District Assistant Nodal Officer, was the guest of honour. Rajiv Joshi, Deputy District Education Officer, Surinder Virk, in charge, Zila Sikhya Sudhar Team, Pooja Arora (Media and Entertainment, Sector Skill Council ), Sukhdeep Singh, owner, Anhad Studio, Karan Arora, CEO, Itronix Solutions, Tushar Bansal, owner, Tushar Hair and Beauty Hub, Narinder, Milano Beauty Saloon, Vishal Singh, General Manager, Ramada, Jalandhar, CA Ajay Bansal, CA Anirudh Sareen, Swati Kataria, Dietician, Renu Verma, Dietician, Varun Nayyar, CEO, Digital Adda, Rajesh Kumar, Manager, Pantaloons, Talwinder Singh, Trend Setter, Ludhiana, Ashmeet Singh, CEO, Paras Enterprises, Ludhiana, were among the prominent people from various industries which graced the occasion.

Kindergarten Graduation ceremony

Tiny tots of CT Public School, Maqsudan, were dressed up with nice attires and performed different activities like music, dance and skit, during Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony. They all were complimented for their achievements by chief guest Tanika Singh who also congratulated the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the students through education and other co-curricular activities. The most important part of the day remained graduation ceremony that started with the dance performance by students of LKG which made the function livelier. The students of UKG showcased their talent through modelling and dance. Principal Daljeet Rana and Vice Principal Sukhdeep Kaur appreciated the efforts of tiny tots and stated that the graduation ceremony has a prime role to play as it not only incorporates entertainment but it is educative too.

Visit to Studio Pot-Uh-Ree

Fine Arts students of MLU DAV College, Phagwara, visited “Studio Pot-Uh-Ree” which is run by Loveleen Sehra, a ceramic artist of Punjab. In an effort to keep this dying art alive, she started her own pottery studio. It is in her homeland and big enough to teach classes. She works with a devoted team of potters and artists .The fine arts department took initiative for the growth of students by attending workshop. The studio provides many facilities for students, has many wheels-slab rollers, tables for slab pottery and electric kilns. It has encouraged many girls and women to express themselves through this medium of art. Students can learn distinctive ceramic arts by using various hand building techniques. These skills are popular among young and old students. The courses are beneficial for career, employment and personal development. Fine arts department promotes art and encourages the youth to participate in it. Dr Randhawa visited at workshop and appreciated the skills of students. Loveleen Sehra said we aim to empower girls to take their decision and be a responsible individual. It is more practical approach to learning than the traditional route.

Inter school competition organised

An inter-school and college competition was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College on the occasion of National Science Day. During the competition, the students of DIPS School Karol Bagh performed well and secured first position. Principal Rajesh Sharma said that during the competition activities like quiz, poster, rangoli and debate etc. were organised for the students. Akshpreet Kaur of Class XII secured the first position, Ayush second, Aarushi third in the poster making competition. The winners of the competition were awarded with certificates and trophies. MD Tarvinder Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra congratulated the winners of the competition and motivated them to perform well in studies and other activities.