Graffiti spread voter awareness

Jalandhar, April 25

On behalf of the district administration, ‘Mogambo’, ‘Gabbar’ and ‘Ghajini’ are giving a message to people to exercise their right to vote without any fear and impartially during the Lok Sabha elections.

Under the SVEEP programme, the district administration has created various art graffiti at prominent places. In these graffiti, popular characters are urging people to vote in huge numbers.

Popular characters in graffiti urge people to vote in huge numbers. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said these graffiti had become the centre of attraction for people, especially youth, and motivated them to exercise their right to vote during this biggest festival of democracy in the country.

Slogans written in Punjab like “Youth da parv, desh da garv”, “Are oh Sambha, Kado hai votan, June 1 2024”, “Don’t think that one vote will make a difference, only your vote will move the country forward” and “I will not forget to vote this time” are spreading messages of maximum voting.

He said 16.42 lakh voters in the district would exercise their right to franchise at 1,951 polling booths in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The district administration has made adequate arrangements at each polling booth for the convenience of voters.

