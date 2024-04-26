Graffiti spread voter awareness

Jalandhar, April 25
On behalf of the district administration, ‘Mogambo’, ‘Gabbar’ and ‘Ghajini’ are giving a message to people to exercise their right to vote without any fear and impartially during the Lok Sabha elections.
Under the SVEEP programme, the district administration has created various art graffiti at prominent places. In these graffiti, popular characters are urging people to vote in huge numbers.
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said these graffiti had become the centre of attraction for people, especially youth, and motivated them to exercise their right to vote during this biggest festival of democracy in the country.
Slogans written in Punjab like “Youth da parv, desh da garv”, “Are oh Sambha, Kado hai votan, June 1 2024”, “Don’t think that one vote will make a difference, only your vote will move the country forward” and “I will not forget to vote this time” are spreading messages of maximum voting.
He said 16.42 lakh voters in the district would exercise their right to franchise at 1,951 polling booths in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The district administration has made adequate arrangements at each polling booth for the convenience of voters.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...