Grassroots hockey league kicks off

Jalandhar, December 24

Teams of Round Glass, Mithapur; Round Glass, Harchowal; Round Glass, Nikke Ghuman; and Round Glass, Baba Bakala; won their respective matches and secured three points on the first day of the 2nd Round Glass Grassroots Hockey League 2023 (U-16 boys).

The tournament was inaugurated by Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here today. Four league matches were played on the first day of the league.

In the first match in Pool B, Round Glass, Mithapur, defeated Round Glass, Tehing, (7-0). Bikas scored two goals in the 36th and 56th minutes, Ekamdeep Singh scored two goals in the 51st and 58th minutes, Gurvinder Singh scored two goals in the 12th and 59th minutes and Navpreet Mahe scored one goal in the 22nd minute for the winning team. Mithapur’s Sanmukh Singh was declared the best player. He was awarded with the Alpha Hockey Stick.

In the second match in Pool A, Round Glass, Harchowal, defeated Round Glass, Kukkar village, (3-0). Apoorav Thakur (14th minute), Jatin (37th minute) and Rajwinder Singh (54th minute) scored three points for the winning team. Harchowal’s Rajwinder Singh was declared the best player and awarded with the Alpha Hockey Stick.

In the third match in Pool C, Round Glass, Nikke Ghuman, defeated Round Glass, Roop Nagar, (10-0). For the winning team, Inderjit scored in the 8th, 11th and 37th minutes, Lovepreet in the 17th and 21st minutes, Gurinder Singh in the 12th, 29th and 46th minutes and Arshdeep Singh in the 9th and 60th minutes. Harshpreet Singh of Nikke Ghuman was adjudged the best player. He was awarded the Alpha Hockey Stick.

In the fourth match in Pool D, Round Glass, Baba Bakala, won three points by defeating Round Glass, Chacharadi, (7-1). Anmolpreet Singh (20th minute), Gagandeep Singh (37th, 45th, 54th and 60th minute), Arshdeep Singh (44th minute), captain Shamser Singh (49th minute) scored goals for the winning team, while Harmanpreet Singh scored the only goal for Chacharadi in the 58th minute. Baba Bakala’s Gagandeep Singh scored the first hat-trick of the league. He was declared the man of the match and was honoured with the Alpha Hockey Stick.

