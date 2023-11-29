Green initiative blossoms in Urban Estate Phase-II

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 28

In a collaborative effort between the horticulture wing of Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) and the NGO Phulkari, a plantation drive took place today at the Central Plaza in the commercial pocket of Urban Estate Phase-II.

Spearheaded by Dr Snigdha Mahajan, the team, including JDA officials Jagvir Singh (XEN) and Aditya Rattan (SDO), alongside members of team Phulkari, planted about 1,000 saplings of evergreen plants.

The green initiative aims to enhance the overall greenery and aesthetics of the area, providing a much-needed rejuvenation to the pocket. “Beyond the environmental benefits, it is anticipated that this effort will contribute to an increase in footfall, fostering a more vibrant and eco-friendlier urban environment,” said PUDA officials.

