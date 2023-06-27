Grocery shop owner murdered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 26

The owner of a grocery shop was stabbed to death by a youth while he had just opened his shop in Basti Guzan this morning.

The deceased, identified as Paramjeet Arora, alias Billa (62), had his shop within the premises of his house.

Youth entered shop at 6:30 am CCTV footage shows that a youth entered the shop at 6:30 am. He demanded money from the shop owner, to which he reportedly resisted. The youth stabbed him multiple times with a knife. He later took away Rs 8,000 lying in the cash box.

The incident sent shock waves among his family members and the entire locality. His family members and neighbours said the victim had no enmity with anyone.

ACP (West) Gagandeep Singh said it seems loot was the motive behind the murder and the suspects could have been drug addicts.

Police teams have collected CCTV footage from the vicinity of the area. The footage shows three youths, wearing shirts and trousers, walking towards the shop. All of them are seen wearing caps with shades. Two of the suspects had their faces covered, while the face of the third suspect can be partly seen. Of the three suspects, only one entered the shop and committed the murder.

A case has been registered and police teams and forensic experts are gathering more clues to establish the identity of the suspects.