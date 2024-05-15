Group clash at varsity: Main suspect lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 14

After the arrest of six persons involved in a group clash at Law Gate, Miherru, near LPU, on May 4, the district police, headed by SSP Vatsala Gupta, arrested the main suspect in the case. The police also recovered a .32 bore pistol, two magazines, two live cartridges and three empty cartridges from his possession.

While confirming the arrest, Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect had been identified as J Mani, a migrant from Bihar, and presently residing in a PG accommodation at Green Valley, Miherru. The suspect had a criminal past as he was already facing three criminal cases at the Satnampura police station.

SP Bhatti said the police had already arrested six persons - as Gaurav, Gautam, Ashish, Adarsh Tripathi, Yash Rathi and Aman Chaudhary – in this regard on May 4.

It may be mentioned here that a student of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, sustained bullet injuries in firing, while three other youths suffered minor injuries in a violent clash between two groups of students at the Law Gate near the university in the wee hours of May 4.

As per reports, Satyam, along with his other classmates, was roaming near the area when a Bihar migrant, Jai Muni Ratnam (25), who had been rusticated from the LPU along with three youths, came on a motorcycle and started quarrelling. This resulted in a clash in which Ratnam fired at Satyam. He sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and right arm.

Following this, the assailant managed to flee. Some people took him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors referred him to Jalandhar.

The Satnampura police had registered a case against 15 youths.

