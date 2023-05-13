Group clash turns violent, one shot, another critical

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 12

Two groups of youths clashed and fired shots at each other near Piplanwala located on Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road today, killing one and injuring another critically.

Victim caught in firing Sajan tried to help reach a compromise between Simmu Thiara and Kartik who had a scuffle in a gym. Meanwhile, Jaspreet Singh, along with his associates, arrived and started firing at them.

The police said it all started with an argument between two youths in a gym in the morning. Though a compromise was reached, it didn’t last long. As the youths left the gym, their friends join them at a little distance. There were heated exchanges again and the two groups fired at each other. Sajan (32), a resident of Bhagat Nagar, Hoshiarpur, was killed in the firing.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 120B of the Arms Act and SC/ST act against the accused on the statements of Mani, the brother of the deceased youth.

In the complaint to the police, Mani said his brother Sajan tried to help reach a compromise between Simmu Thiara of Davida Ahirana, and Kartik, a resident of Piplanwala, who had a scuffle in a gym at Piplanwala. Meanwhile, Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Gokal Nagar, along with his accomplices arrived there on three vehicles with weapons and deadly arms. As soon as they got out of the vehicles, they started shooting at them.

Sajan received a bullet injury. He was brought to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, in a critical condition. He was referred to a private hospital, where he died. Jaspreet was also hit by bullets and was referred to DMC, Ludhiana, where his condition is said to be very critical. DSPs Ravinder Singh and Anil Bhanot, Model Town SHO Manjit Singh, along with a large number of police personnel, reached the spot and started the investigation. The body of Sajan was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.