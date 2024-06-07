GST officer surrenders in court

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Balbir Kumar Virdi, Joint Director, GST, Punjab Excise Department, now posted as Deputy Commissioner State Taxes, head office, Patiala.

In-depth investigation In-depth investigation proved that Balbir Kumar Virdi had created more moveable and immovable assets than his actual income by misusing his official position. A case under Sections 13(1)(B) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Virdi at the VB police station, Jalandhar range, on May 16, 2023.

Virdi surrendered before a Jalandhar court, which sent him to two-day VB remand for further investigation.

An official spokesperson for the VB said earlier Balbir Kumar Virdi and other employees of the state Excise Department, in collusion with some owners of transports and industries, were involved in the evasion of taxes. The Vigilance Bureau registered a case in this regard against Virdi and others under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 21, 2020. Meanwhile, a Vigilance enquiry regarding disproportionate assets was also initiated against Balbir Kumar Virdi.

The VB officials said during probe of Vigilance enquiry pertaining to disproportionate assets, Virdi, a resident of Lamma Pind, Jalandhar, now residing in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, was also booked for amassing assets beyond his known sources of income while working as a government official. He spent a total of Rs 5.12 crore between April 1, 2007 and September 11, 2020, while his actual income from all sources was Rs 2.08 crore.

During the probe, it was found that the officer spent Rs 3.03 crore more than the income earned during this period, which was about 145.4 per cent more than his total income.

Since the registration of the FIR, he was evading his arrest. On May 3 this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Virdi. Thereafter, the VB was constantly pressing to arrest him. Today, he surrendered before the local court on the directions of the High Court.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Punjab Vigilance Bureau