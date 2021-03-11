GST officials raid three showrooms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

Officials of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department conducted a raid on a mobile phone showroom situated at Phagwara Gate today.

The teams reached the spot at around 12.30 pm and carried the checking on the premises till 6 pm.

The raid took place at three showrooms and their owners’ residences. AETC-I Dr Aman Gupta said the teams had accounted the complete stock in detail which would be matched with books of accounts. “We will try to find out things as soon as possible,” he added.