GTU to take part in computer teachers' rally on Sept 28

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 25

The Government Teachers’ Union (GTU) on Monday announced to take part in the rally of computer teachers at Khatkar Kalan on September 28. They would demand the merger of teachers into the Education Department, among other long- pending demands. The union announced that they would depute teachers from it to make the rally a success.

Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, state president of the Government Teachers’ Union, Gurbinder Singh, state general secretary, Surjit Singh Mohali, state press secretary, Karnail Phillaur, a state leader, among others, said the union had decided to participate in the rally of computer teachers.

The leaders accused the Punjab Government of running away from the promises made to the employees and common people before the elections. They said the tax money collected from people was being used in empty propaganda by the government.