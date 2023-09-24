Gujjar gang member held with pistol, 210-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 23

The Jalandhar Rural police arrested a member of the Gujjar gang with a pistol and 210 grams of heroin.

SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said during a patrol on September 20, a police party spotted a man near the bridge on the water stream near Harleen Water Park. The man abruptly turned on seeing the police vehicle and started moving towards Harleen Water Park. On suspicion, the police apprehended him. During investigation, he revealed his identity as Shabaz Singh, alias Shahu, a resident of Fatehgarh, Hoshiarpur.

During search, the police recovered a pistol, five live rounds and a polythene bag containing 210 grams of heroin from him. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

During investigation, Shabaz revealed that his father was an inspector-rank officer, who retired from the Punjab Police. Shabaz himself is a member of the Gujjar gang. Five cases were already registered against him. Gangster Ginni Gujjar is his casemate.

The Jalandhar rural police revealed that in the gang war, which took place outside the Piplanwali Gym in Hoshiarpur, Shabaz Singh’s aide Sarang Farwaha, a resident of Bhagat Nagar, Model Town, Hoshiarpur, was gunned down. Gangster Jaspreet Singh, alias Channa, and his associates committed the murder. In retaliation, Shabaz and his aides also shot at Jaspreet Singh, alias Channa, in which he was injured.

A case under Section 307 was registered against Shabaz at the Model Town police station, Hoshiarpur.

The police said Shabaz, alias Shahu, was now indulged in the business of selling heroin. They said his remand was being obtained for further investigation.