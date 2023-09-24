 Gujjar gang member held with pistol, 210-gm heroin : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Gujjar gang member held with pistol, 210-gm heroin

Gujjar gang member held with pistol, 210-gm heroin

Gujjar gang member held with pistol, 210-gm heroin


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 23

The Jalandhar Rural police arrested a member of the Gujjar gang with a pistol and 210 grams of heroin.

SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said during a patrol on September 20, a police party spotted a man near the bridge on the water stream near Harleen Water Park. The man abruptly turned on seeing the police vehicle and started moving towards Harleen Water Park. On suspicion, the police apprehended him. During investigation, he revealed his identity as Shabaz Singh, alias Shahu, a resident of Fatehgarh, Hoshiarpur.

During search, the police recovered a pistol, five live rounds and a polythene bag containing 210 grams of heroin from him. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

During investigation, Shabaz revealed that his father was an inspector-rank officer, who retired from the Punjab Police. Shabaz himself is a member of the Gujjar gang. Five cases were already registered against him. Gangster Ginni Gujjar is his casemate.

The Jalandhar rural police revealed that in the gang war, which took place outside the Piplanwali Gym in Hoshiarpur, Shabaz Singh’s aide Sarang Farwaha, a resident of Bhagat Nagar, Model Town, Hoshiarpur, was gunned down. Gangster Jaspreet Singh, alias Channa, and his associates committed the murder. In retaliation, Shabaz and his aides also shot at Jaspreet Singh, alias Channa, in which he was injured.

A case under Section 307 was registered against Shabaz at the Model Town police station, Hoshiarpur.

The police said Shabaz, alias Shahu, was now indulged in the business of selling heroin. They said his remand was being obtained for further investigation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

4
India

AFT upholds discharge of 48 trainees by Indian Navy for failing to qualify in academics

5
India

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

6
Diaspora

Canadian ministers and politicians denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit

7
Entertainment

Dharmendra calls himself 'qismat wala' as he shares a happy picture enjoying Sunny's 'Gadar 2' success

8
Trending

Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

9
World

‘Going through hell’, minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for 3 months: Lahore police

10
India

Video: iPhone delivery delayed, duo assault showroom staff in Delhi; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

Top News

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Annual Army Day Parade to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

Annual Army Day Parade to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

In January 2023, Army Day Parade was conducted in Bengaluru

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...

Woman coach chargesheeted over utterances against Haryana CM Khattar

Woman coach chargesheeted over utterances against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Suspended coach is pursuing molestation case against Haryana...


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Finance firm employee enacts robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92K, held

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

NIA court hearing attachment case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s house near Phillaur

Gulf ordeal: 5 more Punjab women return

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol