Gurbani helps face challenges of modernism, say scholars

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 5

To mark the birth anniversary of the holy Guru Granth Sahib, a special lecture was organised at Khalsa College, Garhdiwala, on ‘Bani of Bhagat pipa ji’. Prof Gurpinder Singh, Head, Department of Music, along with students recited shabad. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh welcomed the guests.

Dr Jaswant Singh from the Sikh Research Institute, USA, threw light on the literary, musical, etymological and poetic aspects of Gurbani. He brought to light the challenges being faced by the members of the project for translation of Guru Granth Sahib.

During his discourse, Dr Jaswant Singh informed that the research project has been striving hard to bring the doctrines of Sikhism and its spiritual heritage to the world. He advised the students to develop the habit of reading more and more books for their holistic development. Prof Avtar Singh said that Gurbani helps us face the challenges being posed by modernism. Amanpreet Singh also motivated the students to enhance their knowledge. Dr Malkiat Singh presented a vote of thanks.

All teaching, non-teaching faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

#Guru Granth Sahib #Hoshiarpur