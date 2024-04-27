Gurdaspur Diary: 108 Ambulance comes to aid of over 2,000 patients since Jan 1

Gurdaspur: Health care is a right, not a privilege. It is in this context that the role of 108 Ambulance services should be examined. It has provided medical care to 2,052 patients in Gurdaspur district since January 1 this year. This information was given by Manish Batra, Project Head of the 108 Ambulance. He appreciated the efforts of the Health Department of the state government in running the 108 project successfully. “These ambulances are available in all districts of Punjab. We understand that in a medical emergency, every minute counts. Our dedicated team of doctors and paramedics ensures that every case is handled with compassion. We advise people on how to stay healthy in summers. We provide them with information on sunburns, dehydration, food poisoning and even insect bites. We lay emphasis on maintaining good hygiene habits,” he said. In the neighbouring district of Pathankot, 482 cases of emergency were attended to. Ludhiana reported the highest number of cases at 10,692 patients. “When an emergency is reported, the call taker at the Emergency Response Centre gathers the requisite information including location of the patient. Within minutes, emergency help reaches the patient. During transit to the hospital, pre-hospital care is administered to the patient in the ambulance itself which is well-equipped,” said a 108 Ambulance staff member. As the saying goes, “You cannot enjoy your wealth if you do not enjoy good health.” Gurdaspur residents indeed thank the ambulance for providing them with good facilities, particularly in rural areas.

Cyber security expert from Amritsar delivers keynote address to students

It takes two decades to build a reputation and a cyber incident lasting barely two seconds to ruin it. This was much in focus as an Amritsar-based cyber expert Vishal Bhandari delivered his keynote address to the students of VMS Polytechnic, Batala, early this week. Cyber professionals and students formed a part of the audience as Bhandari highlighted the intricate world of cyber security. Ravi Sharma, Principal of the institution, felicitated Bhandari. In his appreciation letter to him, Sharma said, “Your ability to articulate complex concepts in a clear and engaging manner distinguished your keynote address. Your in-depth knowledge of cyber security threats and trends provided invaluable guidance to all the participants, from seasoned professionals to novices in the field. Your passion for cyber-security was palpable throughout your presentation, inspiring all of us to prioritise security measures and remain vigilant against such threats.” On his part, Bhandari emphasised the constantly evolving nature of cyber threats and the critical need for building a robust mechanism to safeguard sensitive information and infrastructure. (ravi dhaliwal)

