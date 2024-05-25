Gurdwara deputy chief found dead

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 24

Gurnam Singh alias Baba Lachho (65), a resident of Pakka Quila, Chabal, was killed under mysterious circumstances. His body was found from the local railway crossing in Kakka Kandiala village on Friday. Signs of severe beating were visible on the body. Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO city, said that on the basis of the statement of Ranjit Singh (28), son of the deceased, a case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered. Further action is to be initiated after the report of the post-mortem is received by the police.

The deceased was the vice-president of Gurdwara Bibi Veero, Chabal.

Ranjit Singh, son of the deceased, said that his father Gurnam Singh alias Baba Lachho left for Amritsar on Thursday and soon after his mobile was found switched off. His family tried to locate him but he failed to return home till night. The family submitted a missing report to Chabal police.

The residents of Chabal and his family staged a dharna at Chabal crossing in the scorching heat and demanded the arrest of the accused soon. SHO Sunil Kumar said that the police is waiting for the report of the post-mortem and the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.

