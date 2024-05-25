Gurdwara deputy chief found dead

Tarn Taran, May 24
Gurnam Singh alias Baba Lachho (65), a resident of Pakka Quila, Chabal, was killed under mysterious circumstances. His body was found from the local railway crossing in Kakka Kandiala village on Friday. Signs of severe beating were visible on the body. Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO city, said that on the basis of the statement of Ranjit Singh (28), son of the deceased, a case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered. Further action is to be initiated after the report of the post-mortem is received by the police.
The deceased was the vice-president of Gurdwara Bibi Veero, Chabal.
Ranjit Singh, son of the deceased, said that his father Gurnam Singh alias Baba Lachho left for Amritsar on Thursday and soon after his mobile was found switched off. His family tried to locate him but he failed to return home till night. The family submitted a missing report to Chabal police.
The residents of Chabal and his family staged a dharna at Chabal crossing in the scorching heat and demanded the arrest of the accused soon. SHO Sunil Kumar said that the police is waiting for the report of the post-mortem and the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...