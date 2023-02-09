Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 8

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday inspected the public sand mining site at Khoja village in Nawanshahr.

He said in view of the massive response to the public sand mines in seven districts of Punjab that were recently launched by CM Bhagwant Mann, it has been decided to increase the number of public sand mines to 50 in as many as 14 districts in the state. “A target has been set to increase this number to over 150 by next year,” the minister said.

Mines and Geology Director Davinder Pal Singh Kharbanda said to maintain transparency in the working of public sand mines and to check illegal mining, a ‘QR code’ will be sent to the buyer’s mobile phone in which sand information related to site name, payment, date and sand slip duration can be viewed by scanning it.