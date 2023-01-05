 Guru Gobind Singh's Parkash Purb celebrated : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Guru Gobind Singh's Parkash Purb celebrated

Guru Gobind Singh's Parkash Purb celebrated

Gurpurb being celebrated at the main campus of St Soldier Group of Institutions in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: On the auspicious occasion of Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh, ‘Sarbat de bhale di ardaas’ was organised on the main campus of St Soldier Group of Institutions, Jalandhar-Amritsar bypass. Managing Director Manhar Arora, directors of various colleges, principals, staff members and students recited the psath together and learnt about the teachings of guru. The students greeted everyone with the chants of ‘Bole so nehal, Sat Sri Akal’. Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated everyone on the occasion.

Clothes distributed among poor

Under the guidance of Associate NCC Officer Captain Priya Mahajan, NCC cadets of PCM SD College for Women, celebrated the New Year by distributing warm clothes and eatables among slum dwellers in the city. NCC cadets collected clothes slippers, shoes and eatables from households of their areas and distributed among the marginalised people who were in need of the same during the prevailing weather condition. Principal Pooja Prashar said NCC cadets of the college always remain on the forefront in helping the needy and underprivileged section of the society.

Kaveri bags 7 gold medals

Kaveri Dimar, water sports player of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, won seven medals in the Open National Kayaking Canoeing Championship held at Tehri Dam, Uttarakhand, under Indian Kayaking Canoeing Association. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated Dimar. Kaveri won gold in C1-1,000 m, C4-1,000 m, C1-500 m, C4-500 m, C1-200 m, C4-200 m and C1-5 km events. Kaveri is studying in BPES-I. Dr Sareen also congratulated the coach and faculty members of Sports Department Dr Navneet Dhadha, Ramandeep Kaur and Harpreet Kaur.

Kamaljeet scores 84% in B.Ed exam

In the results of B.Ed second semester examination declared by Panjab University, students of DIPS College of Education have performed well. Principal Jyoti Gupta said that all the students of the college have passed the examination in the first division. Kamaljeet Kaur secured first position by securing 84.22% , Gurjeet Kaur secured second position by securing 83.33% marks, Jasmine Kaur secured third position by securing 82.66% marks. The students who got the position by securing good marks in the examination were honoured by the college by giving certificates. Gupta inspired all the other students to work hard and score good marks in the future examinations.

7-day NSS camp organised

A seven-day NSS camp was organised at MGN College of Education, Sangal Sohal village, from Wednesday. Nearly 50 NSS volunteers participated in the camp. The volunteers will conduct various activities such as cleanliness drive, best out of waste, rallies on environment protection, awareness drives, tree plantation etc. The refreshment will be served to all the volunteers during the camp. The camp is organised under the supervision of Principal Neelu Jhanji and coordinated by Dr Kiran Walia, Programme Officer, NSS unit of the College.

22 get job offers in placement drive

As many as 22 students of Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology have got selected for Xxplore Automotive Pvt Ltd. The company has selected the students after rigorous rounds comprising of online test, group discussions, technical and HR interview. The students while giving the details of the offer shared that their designation in the company will be Graduate Engineer Trainees and their responsibility will be to work on different projects. Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, DAVIET, appreciated the hard work of the students.

17 LPU students selected for R-Day

Phagwara: Seventeen students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) would participate in the 74th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. It will be the biggest ever contingent from LPU to be part of the celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The selected students included under officer Sumit Jangra, under officer Tushar, sergeant Ishika Tripathi, lance corporal Karamjit Singh, Alka, Shivam Aggarwal, Aakash Kumar. They are invited to witness the parade from the Prime Minister’s box. In addition, a Bhangra team of ten persons from LPU is also selected to walk alongside the Punjab state tableau. Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal congratulated the selected students. /OC

