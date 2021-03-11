Gursharan Sandhu takes over as CP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 2

A 2001 batch IPS officer Gursharan Singh Sandhu on Thursday took over as the Commissioner of Police Jalandhar. The post had fallen vacant since the retirement of previous CP Gurpreet Singh Toor on May 31. Toor’s tenure as Jalandhar CP lasted for less than two months.

Soon after his orders got released, Sandhu assumed the charge. Earlier, he was IGP Crime Punjab and also remained posted as IG Personnel, IG Headquarters and IG Provisioning at Chandigarh.