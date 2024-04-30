Guru Tegh Bahadur’s documentary released

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

To commemorate the 403rd Parkash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, a pious documentary and booklet showcasing the historical shrines where he left his footprints was released.

The event was held at the historic Gurdwara Vivah Asthan, Kartarpur, where the ninth Sikh Guru’s marriage was solemnised with Mata Gujri in 1634. The pictorial documentary and booklet has been compiled by Harpreet Sandhu. The aim was to highlight the pious shrines having relevance with Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib to enable devotees to rededicate themselves towards the philosophy, teachings and spirit of service and sacrifice as adumbrated by him.

The pictorial visuals feature his life journey from his birth till martyrdom, projecting the gurdwaras, Guru ka Mahal (Amritsar), Gurdwara Vivah Asthan (Kartarpur), Gurdwara Bhora Sahib (Baba Bakala), Gurdwara Thara Sahib (Amritsar), Gurdwara Guru ke Mahal (Bhora Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib), Gurdwara Guru Ke Bagh (Patna Sahib), Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib (Patiala), Gurdwara Thara Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib), Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib (Chandni Chowk, Delhi), Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib (Delhi), Gurdwara Bibangarh Sahib (Ropar), Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib), Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib). The documentary has been beautifully illustrated through aerial view highlighting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and will definitely be a source of inspiration for the entire humanity.

SGPC member Bhai Ranjit Singh Kahlon, while releasing the documentary and pictorial visuals today at Vivah Asthan, acknowledged the divine efforts of Harpreet Sandhu in compiling the meaningful documentary and booklet.

Jaswinder Singh, manager, Gurdwara Vivah Asthan, stated that the pious work initiated by Harpreet Sandhu will be a source of inspiration for the people of Punjab.

