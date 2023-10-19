Guv awards degrees to over1K at NIT convocation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

As many as 1,281 students of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) were awarded degrees during annual convocation held at the campus on Wednesday. These included two students of PG diploma, 765 of BTech, 326 of MTech, 88 of MSc, 31 of MBA and 69 of PhD.

Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, graced the occasion as the chief guest and Sonam Wangchuk, founder and director, Students Educational and Cultural movement of Ladakh, was the guest of honour. Prof Binod Kumar Kanujia, Chairman Board of Governors and Director NIT Jalandhar, Dr Ajay Bansal, Registrar NIT Jalandhar, members of board of governors, members of the senate, faculty and staff members of NIT Jalandhar were present during the convocation.

Amisha Aggarwal (Biotechnology), Damanpreet Singh (Chemical engineering), Saksham Sharma (Civil engineering), Tushar Aggarwal (Computer science & engineering), Arpit Rankwar (Electrical engineering), Simran Jamwal (Electronics and communication engineering), Shivani Kumari (Industrial and production engineering), Vishwas Tak (Information technology), Siddhi Jain (Instrumentation and control engineering), Abhishek Kaura (Mechanical engineering), and Shivam Sekhri (Textile technology), were awarded with gold medals.

Prof Kanujia said that highest package achieved till date for the ongoing batch was of Rs 62 lakh per annum.