Gymkhana Club poll: Sikka, Behl locked in contest yet again

Jalandhar, March 8

An intense campaign is on for elections to the prestigious Jullundur Gymkhana Club scheduled for Sunday.

All roads leading to the club have been covered with signages and candidates have already set up booths outside the club for the election day. The administration has appointed PCS officer Amarjit S Bains as the Returning Officer for the contest.

Like in previous years, the two groups are in stiff fight with one another. Contestants of the last tenure for the post of honorary secretary would be clashing against one another this time too. While Sandeep Kuki Behl of Progressive Group had defeated Tarun Sikka of the Achievers Group in the last tenure, the duo is pitching for the same post yet again. Tarun Sikka had held the same post prior to Behl.

For the post of junior vice-president, Raju Virk of Progressive Group and Amit Kukreja from Achievers Group are in contest. For the post of treasurer, Gurpreet Kochar from Progressive Group and Saurabh Khullar from Achievers Group are competing with one another. The joint secretary’s post is being contested by Anu Matta from Progressive Group and Sumit Sharma from the Achievers Group.

Both the groups have been involved in hectic campaigning, outlining their manifestos and discussing future plans for the club. The contestants have also held debates this week on the works done and criticism they received for some projects. While Sikka is harping on works like introducing card scheme, cashless payment for facilities, restricting entry of outsiders and setting up a volleyball court during his 2019-21 tenure, he has been criticising Behl and his team for not being able to ensure quality of food and delay in service to the visitors during the just concluded tenure.

Behl, on the other hand, has outlined his plans for improvisation. “We shall be expanding the kitchen area by three times to ensure timeliness in delivery of the orders. Since there are multiple restaurants, lawns and rooftop dining areas, issues remained but it will all be sorted out,” he has said.

Both have been assuring better parking provisions for the visitors, improved swimming pool facilities and higher discount for senior citizens.

