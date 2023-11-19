Habitual offender arrested, unlicensed pistol, three live cartridges recovered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 18

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police have arrested a habitual offender and recovered an unlicensed pistol along with three live cartridges from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Paramjit Singh, alias Prince Baba, a resident of Dhobi Mohalla here.

The police said Baba, who was a habitual offender, had 14 FIRs registered against him in cases related to attempt to murder, robberies, snatchings and other crimes.

He tried to murder complainant Davinder Pal on November 14. The police said when the complainant was standing outside his aunt’s house in Katra Mohalla, Baba and his accomplices fired gunshots at him with an intention to kill him. However, he had a narrow escape.

Acting on Pal’s complaint, the police booked Baba under Sections 307, 336, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The police formed teams to arrest him.

After receiving a tip-off, joint teams of the CIA staff, anti-narcotics cell and Basti Bawa Khel police arrested Baba near the Basti Peer Daad canal road, the police said, while adding that he was lodged in Amritsar jail and had come out on bail on November 3.

Officials said during interrogation, Baba revealed that Pal was giving information about his gang’s activities to the police. So, he attacked him. Baba was taken on two-day police remand and was being questioned about whereabouts of his gang members.