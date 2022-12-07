Hackathon showcases skills, future challenges

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 6

GNA University organised a 36-hour long ‘Hackathon 1.0’. The event witnessed over 150 teams with around 450 students from universities/institutions showcasing their skills. Dr Vikrant Sharma, Dean, highlighted the importance of hackathon.

The inaugural session comprised five expert sessions including one on angular technology by Gurpreet Singh, Director, GTB Infotech. The second session was on react technology by Rohit; third session was by Gaurav Sharma, fourth on Android development by Shubham Sharma while the last session was commended by Shaina, on web framework.

Shubham Kumar, Ritik Kumar, Manan Sehgal and Ankush from GNA University bagged the overall trophy and a cash prize of Rs 11,000. Team from DAVIET bagged the second prize worth Rs 5,100 and again the GNA team bagged the third prize of Rs 3,100. The consolation prize went to GGI Khanna team.

Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Pro-Chancellor, GNA University, congratulated the winners, participants and organisers of Hackathon 1.0. Dr VK Rattan, Vice–Chancellor, appreciated the participants for taking up societal problems as a challenge.

Dr Hemant Sharma, the Pro Vice-Chancellor, thanked the management and the organisers Dr Anurag Sharma and Dr Hitesh Marwaha. Dr Monika Hanspal, Dean Academics, interacted with the participants.