Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 19

Quarterfinal matches were held on the second day of the 45th Punjab Handball Championship, which is being played at the Dr Harbhajan Singh Sports Complex of Kirpal Sagar Academy.

Ludhiana, Mansa, Jalandhar and Muktsar Sahib qualified for the semi-finals.

Patiala DSP Karnail Singh was the chief guest, while AAP leader Lalit Mohan Ballu Pathak was the special guest.

Kirpal Sagar Academy chairman Dr Karamjit Singh said the semi-final matches would be conducted by late evening today. The final match would be played tomorrow.

