Hanging wires on Garha Road irk residents, authorities in slumber

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 28

The cable mess on Garha Road continues to pose threat to commuters. Residents want the authorities concerned to remove the messy webs of wires, but government agencies concerned seem to be least bothered about the issue. Garha road in Jalandhar is one of those areas where countless numbers of intertwined wires can be easily spotted.

Manmohan Singh, husband of former councillor Manjit Kaur, said the meshes are visible from far away while travelling from Garha road towards Narinder Cinema. “I had raised the issue in the beginning, but nobody did anything. However, this is a big problem and needs urgent attention,” he said.

Balraj Thakur, Senior Congress leader, said these hanging wires must be removed and laid underground. “It is an old problem of the city, but nothing has been done to resolve the issue,” he added.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said, “The problem of overhead wires is in my notice. We will try to resolve this with the help of authorities concerned. I will not let it go unresolved. We have recently made a presentation on various works, including this one.”