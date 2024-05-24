 Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sports trials for selection of players for admission in Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya will be held on May 27. Principal Ajay Sareen said trials for athletics, boxing, basketball, water sports, judo, hockey, gymnastic, handball, karate, fencing , cycling, taekwondo, volleyball, football, cricket, softball, kho-kho, weight lifting, badminton, swimming, silat, wushu, kabaddi, shooting, archery and wrestling would be held in HMV ground. The students who are selected will be given free boarding and lodging in the college.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV), under Atal Tinkering Labs programme of Ministry of Education (MoE)’s Innovation Cell, organised an exposure visit for Kendriya Vidyalaya I, II and III. Around 60 students and their teachers visited Kanya Maha Vidyalaya. The main objective of the visit was to provide ATL schools with first-hand exposure to innovative practices and to foster collaboration and networking among ATL schools and Institution’s Innovation Council. KMV-IIC co-ordinators guided the students during the visit to the research laboratories. The visit provided insights into the latest technological advancements, research projects, and innovative initiatives. Students were sensitised about the need for non-curricular based experimentation and integration of ideas and theories which they generally face during their day-to-day interaction with science and its inventions. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that linkage of innovation ecosystem of schools with higher educational institutions would develop the culture of ideation, innovation, entrepreneurship, creative thinking, and prototyping among students.

PCM SD College for Women

The Department of Office Management and Secretarial Practices of PCM SD College for Women organised a model-making competition. It was focused on various types of offices such as open offices, post offices, conference rooms, and office machines. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 15 students of different streams, who showcased their creative talents with innovative models. Himani Mishra of BA (Sem-VI) distinguished herself by securing the first position with her exceptional model. Other standout entries included post office design by Pooja of BA (Sem-VI), open office layout by Anshika of BA (Sem-IV), conference room setup by Ishika of BA (Sem-VI) and innovative office machines display by Mansi of BA (Sem-IV). President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Shri Vinod Dada, and other esteemed members of the managing committee, along with Principal Pooja Prashar, commended the students for their active involvement and creativity.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

St Soldier Group of Institutions organised a career counselling session for students and parents who are visiting during the admission season. Managing director Manhar Arora said special career counselling and admission guidance centre has been established on all St Soldier campuses, wherein students and parents are being provided counselling of various academic programmes available on the campus. Chairman Anil Chopra said, “We are offering free bus service and free sports facilities to our students, which includes cricket, basketball, lawn tennis, karate, taekwando, swimming, gym, shooting and many other indoor and outdoor sports.”

