 Hanshi elected president of Karate India Organisation : The Tribune India

  Jalandhar
  Hanshi elected president of Karate India Organisation

Hanshi elected president of Karate India Organisation

Hanshi elected president of Karate India Organisation

Karate coach Hanshi Bharat Sharma (L) being welcomed.



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 25

Hanshi Bharat Sharma, world renowned karate coach and mentor of the Karate India Organisation (KIO) — which is the only recognized national governing body for karate in India affiliated to the Asian Karate Federation, World Karate Federation and Commonwealth Karate federation — has been unanimously elected president of KIO.

Sharing this information, Jagmohan Vij, vice-president of the Punjab Karate Association and certified judge of the World Karate Federation, said Bharat Sharma, who has trained many international players of the Indian Karate world, was elected unopposed president during the general body meeting and elections of the Karate India Organisation in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Sanjeev Jangra of Uttarakhand and Mutum Bankim Singh of Manipur were elected general secretary and treasurer, respectively, for the second consecutive time.

“President of the South Asian Karate Federation and 8th degree black belt holder in karate, Hanshi Bharat Sharma has made a significant contribution to bring the martial art karate to Indian masses. Owing to his tireless efforts, Indian karate players are not only participating in the Asian Karate Championship, Commonwealth Karate Championships, World Karate Championship and other prestigious competitions,” said Jagmohan.

Under his able guidance, Indian karate players have made India proud by winning gold medal in Series A organised under the aegis of the World Karate Federation as well as medals in the Asian Karate Championship and many other international competitions. Besides, he has made a great contribution in getting karate included in school games, university games and Khelo India as well as All India Police Games.

Officials and karate players of Karate India expressed their happiness on the election of Bharat Sharma, popularly known as Shihan Bharat in the karate world, to this prestigious post. Fans and players of karate organizations from different states expressed happiness and congratulated Bharat Sharma on his election as the president of KIO.

Kalpesh Makwana of Gujarat and Jaiprakash Singh of Haryana were elected as vice-presidents. While Sandeep Gade of Maharashtra, Jaspal Singh of Uttar Pradesh, Keerthan Kondru of Andhra Pradesh and Nagen Bongjang of Assam were elected as joint secretaries.

