Happiness Academy launched

Jalandhar: CT World School proudly announces the launch of the CT Parindey Happiness Academy within its premises. Rajan Syal, the founder of the Parindey Academy, emphasised its commitment to helping its members address fitness and mental as well as physical well-being through innovative and creative methodologies. The event was graced by the presence of co-chairperson Parminder Kaur, Managing Director of CT Group Dr Manbir Singh, core team member Tanika Channi, Principal Amita Sharma, faculty members, and students. Dr Singh said, “The partnership between school and the Parindey Happiness Academy exemplifies commitment to holistic education and well-being.”

Essay Writing Competition

A national programme entitled ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ and the I-Social Club of PCM SD College for Women, organised an essay writing competition on the topic ‘Courage Amid Struggle: Commemorating Bengali Freedom Fighters’. The students expressed their views in their essays on these freedom fighters, whose stories deserve to be celebrated and remembered in India’s struggle for independence. Their sacrifices and valour ignited the flames of liberty. Jiten Bannerjee, Bagha Jatin, Dr Amulya Ukil, Jiten Choudhary, Prafula Chaki Kanhailal and Satyen Bose are some revolutionary figures whose sacrifices have remained unrecognised in the historical archives. Students showed avid participation in the competition. Pallavi got first prize, Niyati bagged second prize and Krishma made it to third position. President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada, other members of the managing committee and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the club in conducting such an activity in the national interest.

Poetry recitation

Punjabi Sahitya Sabha of the Post-Graduate Punjabi Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised inter-departmental poetry recitation and essay writing competitions. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh said that our students excel in the academic field, but they also have their own unique identity in the literary field. Head of the department Dr Surinder Pal Mand and Prof Kuldeep Sodhi, coordinator, Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, provided information about the activities conducted by the department. Dr Jaspal distributed prizes to the winners. In the poetry recitation competition, Navleen won the first place; Harpreet Kaur and Dupinder Kaur won the second place; Lovepreet Kaur and Manpreet Kaur won the third place. In the essay writing competition, Lovepreet Kaur and Kuljit Kaur won the first place; Kamla Devi and Kirandeep Kaur won the second place; Bobby Bhargava, Manpreet Kaur and Germanjit Kaur won the third place.

Health Awareness Initiative

A health awareness programme for female students was held at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. It aimed to enhance the knowledge of the girls regarding menstrual hygiene and issues related to irregular periods. Gynaecologist Dr Monisha Basson was the guest speaker. She provided insight into various aspects of health and hygiene, raising awareness about nutritional requirements and maintaining overall well-being. She addressed menstrual issues faced by both students and faculty members and offered practical remedies to help them manage these challenges. The session was highly engaging and captivating. Approximately 150 students from various academic streams, along with faculty members participated in the programme.

Badminton Championship

Purneet Singh Parmar, Gaurang Chawla and Tanish Bakshi of Apeejay School, Model Town, participated in the Punjab School District level Badminton Championship in under-14 category and brought laurels to the school by bagging the first position. Principal Malkiat Singh felicitated the participants and their proud parents. President Sushma Paul Berlia encouraged the students to soar higher and scale greater heights.

Declamation on Drug Abuse

Buddy Group of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, organised a declamation contest on ‘Drug Abuse’ on November 3 at Government Senior Secondary School, Sidhwan Dona. Nine students of the school expressed grave concern regarding drug addiction and its catastrophic impact on the lives of young people. The competition was adjudged by Neelam Danish and Dheeraj Walia. Dr Veena, convener of Buddy Group, paid her gratitude to the school Principal Balwinder Singh, staff and students for their cooperation and support. Gurpreet Kaur, a member of Buddy Group and staff from the school was also present. College principal Dr Archna Garg applauded the initiative taken by the members of the group and for contributing their services to spread awareness among students about drug abuse.