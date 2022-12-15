Harjinder Singh Dhami mum on damage to gurdwara property

Jalandhar, December 14
Shiromani Gurdwara
Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Model Town, where Sikh activist Amritpal Singh and his followers had on Monday evening broken and burnt the benches on the premises.
Dhami met the members of the management and even interacted with sangat arriving there. After an hour-long meeting, he came out and said, “I have come here as the management wanted me to come and check the spot personally. They wanted to share their grouse with me. I have heard them but I do not want to comment at this stage. I do not want to pass a statement hastily.
We will take a decision soon and share the details with everyone on the issue.”
The members of the management had lodged a formal complaint against Amritpal and his followers with the police on Tuesday evening. The police are, however, yet to lodge an FIR into the matter.
