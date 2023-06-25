Harmilan shines in national games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Harmilan Kaur Bains, an alumnus of St. Soldier Group of Institutions, won a silver medal in the Inter State Championship held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar by completing 1500 meters in 4.8 seconds and 800 meters in 2.02.04 seconds and secured her place in the Asian Games. The Asian Games are going to be held in China in September in which Harmilan will run in 800 and 1500 meters for which she is practicing hard with full dedication. Earlier, student Harmilan Kaur Bains won gold medals in women's 800 meters and 1500 meters race in the National Open Athletics Championship held in Warangal (Telangana) in September 2021 and made a national record. Harmilan set a new record by completing the 800 meters race in 2.03.82 minutes and 1500 meters race in 4.05.39 minutes. Along with this, Harmilan beat India's Sunita Rani in 4.06.03 minutes and KM Binamol’s record of 2.04.17 minutes was broken.

Yoga camp at DIPS College

A one-day yoga camp was organised at DIPS College of Education, Dhilwan, to make the students aware of health. At the beginning of the camp, the children and staff were informed about Pranayam and Yoga Asanas. Under the guidance of Assistant Professor Sukhminder Veer Kaur, everyone do different types of yoga and made them aware of their benefits. She told that yoga should always be done under the supervision of the teacher and his rules should be followed. This gives good results of doing yoga. We should include yoga in our daily routine so that we can remain healthy and stress free, she said. Principal Mukesh Kumar inspired the students to take healthy food along with yoga, motivating them for a healthy life. Yoga is an invaluable gift of the ancient tradition of India. It symbolizes the unity of mind and body. If our body is healthy then we can do our work in a better way. That's why we all should do yoga everyday for at least one hour.

CA foundation coaching begins

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya has started CA Foundation coaching for November batch. HMV has got the accreditation of (ICAI) Institute of Chartered Accountants, New Delhi. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen told that the result of HMV in CA Exams has been encouraging in the past years also. Even boys can take admission here for coaching, she said. CA classes would be taught by CA Rashmi Kathpol. The interested students have been asked to contact Dr. Seema Khanna or Shefali Kashyap.

Skill enhancement workshop

To commemorate World Telecommunication Day, the PG Department of Computer Science and Institution Innovation Council of DAV College organised a two-day skill enhancement programme on 'Technology for senior citizens and home makers'. The program envisioned giving hands-on training on online bill payment, net surfing, mobile app basics, and social media usage to the participants. On the inaugural day, Head of Department and Convener, Dr. Nischay Bahl, along with Prof. Monika Chopra (Co-convener), Prof. Ritika Sobti (President, IT Forum) and staff members addressed the participants and explained how technology is required in day-to-day activities. Speaker Dr. Nischay Bahl, discussed the avenues of technology, innovations, and best practices and also augmented their talk with hands-on practice. Ritika Sobti started the session by giving an overview of mobile apps and social network usage. She also gave a few suggestions on how to have regular locks on our posts and photos and taught how technology brings families closer to their seniors.

Training workshop for teachers

A teachers training workshop was organised by St. Soldier Group of Institutions to update its teachers about new teaching skills in English, in which around 140 teachers participated. On this occasion, Mentor Editor and Creative Writing Aspirants Sutapa Basu was present as a resource person. She was welcomed by Law College Director Dr.SC Sharma, Elite School, Jalandhar Vihar, Principal Ritu Chawla. Sutapa Basu gave many tips on skill development and how to effectively teach English subjects in the modern era. Basu informed the teachers about creative writing, ways to incorporate language in story and poetry, connecting students with the story, overall development of concepts and skills, etc. and said that a teacher should have factual knowledge.

Faculty development programme

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus in association with IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Maharaja Agarsen University, Solan (HP) is going to organise seven-day Faculty Development Programme on 'Latest trends in Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship' from June 23 to 29. The major thrust of this Faculty Development programme is enriching the faculty vitality in various key domains like teaching, assessing, research, professionalism and administration. On the first day of FDP Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC) gave a warm welcome to all the dignitaries, guests and participants present. Dr Monika Sachdeva (Guest of honour, Prof and Director, IKGPTU, Mohali Campus) congratulated for the endeavour taken by LKCTC and stated that faculty vitility is the main ingredient to enhance professional education and competence. Dr Aparna N Mahajan (Director MAIT, Maharaja Agarsen University (Baddai) and Dr Vishal Kumar (Principal Aurbindo College of Commerce) were the key note speakers of the day.