Harnoor first in MVoc Cosmetology

Bhangra World Cup held at Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of MVoc (Cosmetology and Wellness) Sem-IV of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya got top positions in Guru Nanak Dev University. Harnoor Kaur got the first position in university with 1,469 marks out of 1,600. Priyanka got the second position with 1,431 marks. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students. On this occasion, Head of Department Mukti Arora and Aditi were also present.

Solo song competition organised

Apeejay School Mahavir Marg organised a western solo song competition in the school auditorium in the seniors and middles category. There were seven participants in the middles and six participants in the seniors group. The auditorium resonated with the fine rendition of the Western numbers. The judges for the competition were Amita Mishra and Vivek Verma, professors of Music Vocal, Apeejay College of Fine Arts. The first prize in the middles category went to Pranav, second prize was won by Panav and third prize was bagged by Amya while in the seniors category, Yuvika and Ridhi bagged the first prize, Ashveen secured the second prize and Ivneera won the third prize. Principal Girish Kumar congratulated the winners and the participants.

International Charity Day celebrated

PCM SD College for Women celebrated International Charity Day to honour the death anniversary of Mother Teresa. The members of the staff of the college distributed eatables and items of necessity among the visually impaired. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal encouraged all the teachers and students to work for the humanity.

Induction Training Programme held

A three-day Induction Training Programme of MBA, MCA, BBA, BCA and BCom was held at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology. The new entrants were provided information regarding academics, NCC, Institute’s clubs, rules and regulations, sports, cultural activities, entrepreneurship etc. A series of expert lectures in different areas were held. Ahsanul Haq, President of Jalandhar Management Association, Regional Partner of International Life Skills Olympiad, gave important tips on life to the new entrants. He focussed on the need to ‘Re-skill and reinvent’. He presented various aspects of ‘long term goals of life’ and ‘survival of the quickest’. Pallavi Khanna, Counselling Psychologist, touched upon various aspects and problems being faced by the students. Dr Manoj Kumar, Principal, DAVIET, applauded the new entrants on attending this five-day induction training programme.

Apeejay students shine in GNDU exams

The students of Bachelor of Physiotherapy of 1st year of Apeejay College of Fine Arts passed with flying colours in University exams conducted by the GNDU. Jaswinder Kaur scored 844 out of 1,100 and bagged the top first position in university and made her college proud. Along with her, Anas scored 795 marks out of 1,100 and stood third in university and Jasmine Kaur scored 794 marks out of 1,100 and bagged fourth university position. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated all the students and wished them luck for the future endeavors. She also appreciated Dr Neeraj Katyal, Head of Department of Physiotherapy and Dr Nitika for yielding such results.

Gold for Alisha in BA Bed exams

Doaba College’s student Alisha of BA BEd (four years integrated course) has done well in the GNDU semester exams. Alisha secured 3,590 out of 4,500 marks and bagged the first position and gold medal in the university. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari congratulated meritorious student, their parents, Dr Avinash Chander- Head and faculty for this achievement

English quiz contest conducted

An English quiz competition was organised by the middle sector for classes VI to VIII in Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. The five teams were- Medievals, Elizabethans, Classical, Victorians and Modernists comprising of four participants each. Their knowledge of grammar, books , vocabulary and the likes was put to test in rounds titled- grammatile, figure out literary faces, litspark, thought bazooka, lang- tentacles, book your vocab cab, spell masters. After the keenly contested rounds, team Medievals comprising of Hrridyansh, Keshvi, Zoravar and Devanshi bagged the top place. The second place was shared by Elizabethans (Jiaana, Janvi, Aditya and Vihaan) and Modernists (Swastik, Sarv, Avneet and Agam). Principal Dr. Rashmi Vij congratulated the teams.

Song contest at Jyoti public school

Deepanshi of Class IX from Shiv Jyoti Public School participated in an online solo song inter-school competition at the state level organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad Punjab. She got consolation prize in it. Principal Neeru Nayyar, Vice Principal Parveen Saili blessed her for her talent.

St soldier law students bag top ranks

The students of St Soldier Law College have brought glory to the institution by getting gold medals and positions in the university in the results of various law courses declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra while felicitating the students said Vandita Sharma in LLB, Jasmeet Kaur in BBA LLB, Manveer Kaur in B.Com LLB have received gold medals in the university. In BBA LLB second semester Neha got first, Divya second, Neetu Verma third, in fourth semester Prachi Mittal first, Goutam second, Prabal third, in sixth semester Jasmeet Kaur first, Tania Gupta second, Gauri Rana third, in eighth semester Hina Chaudhary first, Shivani second, Nidhi third.

